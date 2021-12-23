How effective can raising marriageable age for girls be?

Representative Image (Reuters)

After strong objection from opposition parties in the Lok Sabha on December 21, the government has referred its bill to raise the age of marriage for girls to the standing committee. Opposition leaders argued that the bill was introduced in a hurry and without due consultation with stakeholders.

With the Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Act, 2021, now placed before the committee, the government’s push to raise the age for marriage for girls to 21, on a par with that of boys, faces delay. This move had received the cabinet’s approval earlier this month.

While the government has cited reasons like women’s empowerment through education and employment opportunities, and bringing gender neutrality in marriageable age as reasons for the move, it can be safely assumed that raising the age for marriage alone will not achieve the ends aimed for by the Bharatiya Janata Party-government.

What the amendment bill aims to do

This bill seeks to primarily change the definition of the word “child” under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act to mean any person below the age of 21. Provisions of various personal laws will also be amended to reflect the change in law concerning prohibition of child marriage and vis-à-vis valid age of a girl to get married.

A provision with an overriding effect is also sought to be made through this amendment which would make the provisions of this law applicable over the uncodified customs and traditions practised across various faiths and cultures. This overriding section would ensure that the raised age of marriage for girls is uniform across all religions and cultures.

Consequent changes to the law to give effect to new valid age for marriage are also slated to be made through this amendment such as increasing the window for annulling the marriage of a “child” according to this law from two years now to five years.

The provision concerning punishment for solemnising, facilitating or knowingly entering into child marriage by an adult remain untouched in the amendment.

It is the government’s case that the existing law “does not adequately secure the Constitutional mandate of gender equality in marriageable age among men and women”. The gap between the marriageable age for the two genders puts women at a disadvantage with respect to education, vocation and employment opportunities, according to the government.

The bill introduced by minister of women and child development Smriti Irani states that its objective is to “address the issues of women in a holistic manner, as a measure for empowerment of women, gender equality, increasing the female labour force participation, make them self-reliant and to enable them to take decisions themselves.”

Why raising marriageable age may not be the solution:

The proposal to raise the valid age for marriage, though aiming for women’s empowerment, may not be answer.

Prescribing a higher age for women to get married is unlikely to solve the problem of child marriage considering that with the existing law in place, the rate of women married before attaining the age of 18 still stood at 23.3% in 2019-21 according to the National Family Health Survey-5.

While this was a marginal improvement from the survey conducted in 2015-16 when the figure stood at 26.8%, it is crucial to note that nearly a quarter of the girls below the age of 18 were married despite existing laws.

The Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, as it stands, makes it a punishable offence for an adult male to marry a woman below the age of 18. Similarly, solemnising a marriage involving a child and facilitating and permitting such marriage also invite rigorous punishment and/or fine under the law. However, merely having a law does not guarantee translation of the intent behind the law on the ground. This is evident from the abysmally low number of cases registered under the Act in the recent past with only 501 cases reported in 2018, 523 cases in 2019 and 785 cases registered in 2020, as per data by the National Crime Records Bureau.

While giving an impetus for girls to continue education is touted as one of the reasons behind this amendment, it is pertinent to note that early marriage accounts for one of the reasons for girls dropping out of schools. Inaccessibility to schools and higher education, financial constraints, and lack of adequate sanitation and menstrual hygiene requirements make for substantial grounds for girls dropping out of schools.

Blow to personal agency and autonomy

Raising the age for marriage alone will not only be ineffective in ensuring higher literacy among girls or higher female participation in the labour force but it is likely to be counterproductive. The ramifications of this move may be borne by both women and men of consenting age who stand to be criminalised for entering into marriage.

This move will act as a blow to the personal, sexual and reproductive agency of women below the age of 21 and stands to infantilise women who would otherwise be treated as “adult” under other laws.

Changing the definition of the word “child” for the purpose of this law will also introduce incongruity with other laws where the age of majority is recognised as 18 for all persons, thereby granting them the right to vote as per the universal adult franchise, right to consent for sexual activities, and protection under the Juvenile Justice Act, among others.

While the law permits and recognises a host of rights conferred on the people when they attain the age of majority at 18, it will remain questionable as to why autonomy and agency cannot be exercised by such people with reference to marriage.