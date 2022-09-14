HC directs Delhi government to release Rs 15.5 crore to DLSA for disbursing compensation to rape victims

The Delhi High Court has directed the Delhi government to release Rs 15.5 crore to the Delhi Legal Service Authority (DLSA) for disbursing compensation to rape victims.

The high court's order came after being informed by the counsel for DLSA that funds for disbursement to rape victims have been exhausted. Justice JasmeetSingh was informed about an order passed by a division bench of the high court in September, by which the Delhi government was directed to release part of the victim compensation fund, not less than Rs 25 crore, to DLSA within 10 days from passing of the order.

“On the same line of reasoning, it is directed that the DelhiGovernment shall release a sum of Rs 15.5 crore as being the second installment to DLSA within 10 days from today in order to meet some of the claims of rape victims. All the counsels representing the party are at liberty to take complete court record in accordance with Delhi High Court Practice Directions,” Justice Singh said in an order passed on September 13.

The court, which was hearing bail pleas of three persons in a case of a minor's sexual assault, listed the matter for further hearing on October 7.

Advocate Prabhsahay Kaur was representing Bachpan Bachao Andolan and assisting the court in the matter.

The division bench, in its 2019 order, had said, “Moreover, it further appears that District Legal Services Authority has to perform their statutory duties in accordance with Section 357 and 357A of CrPC, for which funds are required.

The compensations are to be paid to the victims of the offences under various criminal laws like IPC, Scheduled Caste, and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, etc.

'' We, therefore direct respondent no.2 (Delhi government) to release part of the Victim Compensation Fund, which will not be less than Rs 25 crore to the District Legal Services Authority, within a period of 10 days.” The single judge had earlier observed that the special courts, dealing with cases of sexual assault on children, need not wait for an application by the victim before granting interim compensation and must initiate action at the earliest.

It had also directed special courts to inform the victims about their right to move an application under DelhiVictim Compensation Scheme when the case comes up for hearing. Advocate Ajay Verma, representing the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA), had urged the court to direct the special courts to inform victims about their right to move an application under the compensation scheme in the pending cases.