Haryana RERA issues non-bailable warrants against 18 developers for contempt

The Gurugram bench of Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) on December 7 said that non-bailable arrest warrants have been issued against 18 builders for violating its orders in cases pertaining to refund and delayed possession.

A statement was issued by the Authority in which it said that as many as 18 city-based builders are to land in trouble for violating the orders of the RERA, inviting non-bailable warrants.

“Non-bailable warrants have been issued by the court of RERA adjudicating officer (AO) against 18 builders in as many as 86 contempt cases at different times, filed by 86 different complainants for the execution of RERA court orders before the AO court as per RERA Act 2016,” the statement said.

The statement said that the contempt cases pertain to refund and delayed possession charges.

KK Khandelwal, chairman of Gurugram RERA, said, “We are duty bound to act as per the RERA Act and bring justice to allottees.”

The AO office has also served show cause notices to the commissioner of police Gurugram for not acting as per the warrant.

“The police are responsible to arrest the persons mentioned in the NBW and produce them before the AO court but it failed. We have issued show cause notice to the commissioner of police also for not acting as per the warrant,” the statement quoted Rajender Kumar, the adjudicating officer, as saying. There was no response from the commissioner of police office on the above development.

Moneycontrol News

