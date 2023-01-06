Govt will stick to timelines in appointing judges, says Attorney General R Venkataramani

The Supreme Court of India. (File image)

The Union Government will adhere to the timelines in relation to appointment of judges, Attorney General for India (AG) R Venkataramani assured the Supreme Court on January 6. The AG also assured that the government will process and send to SC 44 of the pending 104 recommendations for elevation to HCs by weekend.

On being asked by the Bench on the status of collegium recommendations for appointments to Supreme Court, the AG sought for a deferment. The Bench led by Justice SK Kaul reiterated that when a judge is transferred from one High Court to another, it is done in the interest of justice. The bench noted that delay in clearing collegium results not only obstructions of justice but also gives an impression it is due to a third party influence in the system.

The court orally observed that the Union Government sending recommendations back even after being reiterated by collegium, is a matter of concern. The judges observed that Government’s delay in clearing names has led to some prolific lawyers withdrawing the consent to become judges or not giving consent in the first place.

The bench also highlighted that the government cannot keep delaying Collegium recommendations without taking decision over the fear of Collegium reiterating the recommendations even if it is sent back by the government.

The Supreme Court was hearing a plea pertaining to the delay in clearing names for elevation proposed by the Collegium. As per Supreme Court’s judgment in PLR Projects Vs Mahanadi Coal Fields (2019), once the collegium reiterates its recommendation for an appointment, the Union Government cannot delay in clearing the person’s appointment. In 2015, the Supreme Court upheld the validity of the collegium system in the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) case.

The case has been adjourned to February 3 for further consideration.