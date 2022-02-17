Govt clears appointment of chairpersons of all five Debt Recovery Appellate Tribunals

The Centre on February 17 cleared the appointment of all five persons who were proposed to head the Debt Recovery Appellate Tribunals (DRAT).

The Allahabad-based DRAT will be headed by Justice Rajesh Dayal Khare, who has served as a former judge of the Allahabad High Court.

Justice S Ravi Kumar, a former judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, has been appointed as the chairperson of the Chennai-based tribunal.

DRAT Delhi will be headed by Justice Brijesh Sethi, a former judge of the Delhi HC; whereas, Justice Anil Kumar Srivastava, another former judge of the Allahabad HC was confirmed as the chairperson of DRAT Kolkata.

The tribunal in Mumbai will be headed by Justice Ashok Menon, a former judge of the Kerala HC.

The proposals for their appointment was made by the Department of Financial Services, which falls under the Ministry of Finance.

The order of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), which cleared the proposal, was issued a day after the Supreme Court raised questions over the delay in appointing the DRAT chairpersons.

The apex court had marked its disappointment, suggesting that the bureaucracy was not considering the issue of their appointments on priority.

Apart from the topmost court, the Bombay High Court had also made stern observations over the delay in appointing the DRAT Mumbai head. It had, on February 10, warned to summon the Finance Secretary if the authorities fail to provide a clear date for filling up the vacancy.