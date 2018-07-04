Flipkart gets legal notice from vendor for non-payment of Rs 20-cr in dues

One of the largest vendors of Flipkart, MarcoWagon Retail has sent a notice to Flipkart for the non-payment of dues and damages worth Rs 20 crore. Flipkart is one of the leading e-commerce retail stores, providing goods and services to thousands of sellers in India.

Initially, a case was filed in Delhi High Court against Flipkart and some other retailers in December 2017 by one of the biggest US sportswear brand Skechers. Along with Flipkart, the case was also against Retail Net, Tech Connect, Unichem Logistics and MarcoWagon for selling counterfeit products in India. As reported by The Times of India, 15,000 pairs of counterfeit shoes were discovered later, after raiding seven warehouses in Delhi and Ahmedabad.

Later, it appeared that Flipkart had alleged one its employees and MRPL for selling counterfeit products and guised them as genuine products. Multiple charges were alleged against the employee, but denying them the employee said, that all the charges made by Flipkart are baseless. He said, “Their multiple teams have worked on this and even visited the factory in China. How can they blame me to be a fraud in this case? I have all legal contracts on which Flipkart has indemnified us from any IPR claims.”

When asked on this controversy, the Flipkart spokesperson denied the accusations by saying, “All allegations made by Marco Wagon are incorrect. We have already initiated appropriate legal proceedings, including criminal action against Macro Wagon and the matter is subjudice.” In conclusion, it seems like the companies will continue their blame game until a final verdict is giving by the court.