Explained: Why the government wants to amend the law on notaries

The government has proposed to amend The Notaries Act, 1952, and has invited comments from the public.

The Notaries Act governs aspects related to notaries, prescribing and laying down the process of appointing them, the grounds on which appointments can be revoked, and the functions of notaries, among other things.

Notaries are entrusted with verifying the authenticity of documents and attesting them by affixing their seal. They are considered agents of the central or state governments who ascertain the veracity of documents.

When appointed, eligible candidates can find their names in a register prepared by the government every year. The appointment or certification is for five years and can be extended for further periods of five years on the application made for the same.

The draft amendment bill, for which comments have been sought until December 15, proposes a crucial change to the terms of notaries.

Proposed amendments

The government proposes to limit the term of a notary public to 15 years, which means the tenure can be extended only twice. This is a marked shift from the existing law, which does not impose any limit on the number of times the extension of appointment can be sought by a notary.

Another change proposed is to empower the government to suspend the licence of a notary upon receiving a complaint of misconduct for the duration of the inquiry. Currently, a notary’s licence can be suspended only if found guilty of misconduct after an inquiry has concluded.

Additional provisions are proposed to facilitate the digitisation of records and notary work to prevent fraud that can potentially be carried out while manually carrying out the work.

The rationale for tenure amendment

The number of notaries to be appointed in an area is fixed by the authorities concerned, depending on the demand for notary assistance. With a limited number of spots available, the younger lot of eligible candidates are more likely to secure a spot on the register and get appointed as a notary if the number of extensions is restricted, the government said in the call for views and comments placed in the public domain.

While paving the way for newer candidates to take on the role and responsibility of a notary, the proposed amendment also seeks to take away the power of acting as the government’s agent when an inquiry for misconduct is pending against them.

How this may change the functioning of notaries

The rules and regulations under the Notary Act prescribe the eligibility criteria for candidates aspiring to become notaries. This requires a certain number of years in legal practice or, in the absence of legal practice, experience in judicial services. However, applications of fresh aspirants would also by and large remain subject to the number of vacant spots available.

With the cap on tenures, the turnaround within the profession will be higher if the amendment is passed by Parliament.

Moreover, the provision for suspension of notary certification during an inquiry may result in a higher degree of caution and vigilance observed by notaries in their work.

The profession of a notary, which is largely viewed as an add-on source of income by many legal practitioners, stands to become more competitive should the proposed amendments be passed, making the tenure limited and the standard of conduct stricter.

Will it sit well with existing notaries?

The government has stated that steps will be taken to ensure there is no mismatch in the demand and appointment of notaries. People accorded extensions will not see their certification suspended ahead of the completion of their tenures.

However, many legal practitioners who have taken up notary practice as their only profession and have a single source of income are likely to oppose the proposed amendment as limiting their career prospects.

Questions may also be raised over steps to compensate persons who face temporary suspension over misconduct complaints and are ultimately found innocent because the draft is silent on this aspect.