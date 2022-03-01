Explained: How effective can ICJ be to stop Russia-Ukraine war?

Image Courtesy: INTERNATIONAL COURT OF JUSTICE

On February 26, just two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a full-blown invasion of Ukraine, the latter instituted a case against Russia before the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Terming the case before the ICJ as a dispute relating to allegations of genocide, Ukraine has urged the ICJ to grant certain provisional measures such as directing Russia to “immediately suspend the military operations commenced on 24 February 2022…” and “The Russian Federation shall immediately ensure that any military or irregular armed units… take no steps in furtherance of the military operations…”

After months of simmering tensions along the Russia-Ukraine border, Putin addressed the Russian people on February 24 and cited Ukraine’s alleged genocide of Russian-speaking people in its eastern region of Donbas as the reason for Russia’s military action. Russia also recognised sovereign independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, together known as the Donbas region.

While engaging in the war started by Russia in every way possible, Ukraine has also taken recourse of the world’s highest court in an attempt to stop Russia’s aggression. Ukraine has not only denied any genocidal activities in its eastern territories but has alleged that Russia intends to carry out genocide on Ukrainian soil in the ongoing aggression.

These claims and counterclaims around genocide are what the Ukraine v. Russian Federation case before the ICJ hinges on.

Moneycontrol takes a look at the nitty-gritty of the case and the possible practical difficulties facing the ICJ proceedings.

International Court of Justice and jurisdictional issue

Being the “principal judicial organ” of the United Nations, all member states of the UN are by default also parties to the statute of the ICJ, as per the UN Charter. However, the exercise of the ICJ’s jurisdiction over a certain member state can only take place with the state’s express consent. This is keeping in mind the principles of sovereignty in international law.

What this means is that even though all UN members are parties to ICJ statute, this international court can admit, hear and decide disputes concerning only those nations that accept ICJ’s jurisdiction to do so.

The jurisdiction of the ICJ seated at the Hague in the Netherlands can be accepted through a declaration recognising the jurisdiction as compulsory as under Article 36(2) of the statute of the court.

Member states can accept the “compulsory jurisdiction” of the ICJ through the prescribed procedure. This compulsory jurisdiction in essence means that any legal issue concerning international law involving the state may be referred to the ICJ for adjudication so long as the states involved have accepted the ICJ’s compulsory jurisdiction.

As on date, as many as 73 states have given declarations accepting ICJ’s jurisdiction over them but this list includes neither Russia nor Ukraine.

However, the ICJ statute also says that the jurisdiction of this international court of the highest order also expands over “matters specially provided for in the Charter of the United Nations or in treaties and conventions in force”. This is where the talk around genocide, in this case, comes into play.

Ukraine, while submitting its application before the ICJ, invoked the 1948 convention on the prevention and punishment of the crime of genocide, or in short, the genocide convention. Both Ukraine and Russia are signatories to this convention. Article IX of the genocide convention gives powers to the ICJ to decide “disputes between the Contracting Parties relating to the interpretation, application or fulfillment of the present Convention”.

It is under Article IX of the genocide convention that Ukraine has sought the ICJ’s intervention in an attempt to stop Russia’s attack.

Enforcement: biggest challenge

Jurisdictional obstacles may have forced Ukraine to take shelter under the genocide convention in order to be able to approach the ICJ. However, the biggest challenge still remains to be enforcement of the rulings passed by the ICJ.

In its application seeking provisional measures against Russia, Ukraine has made a fervent case for the ICJ to indicate the provisional measures. Highlighting the timeline of Russia’s claims concerning genocide in Ukraine, the latter has also proceeded to “emphatically deny” the allegations and sought to “protect its rights not to be subject to a false claim of genocide”.

In the event which indicates a sense of urgency and a dynamic and ever-changing scenario, the ICJ is likely to grant provisional measures. Once the proceedings begin before the court, on the basis of Ukraine’s plea seeking to preserve its own rights against foreign aggression based on disinformation concerning genocide claims, the ICJ may even proceed to grant the provisional measures prayed for.

The real challenge in this international case would begin thereafter.

As per the statute of the ICJ, the judgment of the court becomes binding on the disputing parties from the time it is pronounced. Article 59 of the statute reads: “The decision of the Court has no binding force except between the parties and in respect of that particular case.”

The ruling of the court is final and without appeal but it may, in certain circumstances, be open to review.

The ICJ’s statute does not make any provision for ways to enforce the judgment or ensure its compliance. On the other hand, the UN Charter, under Article 94(1), places the responsibility on the member states to undertake to comply with the decisions passed by the ICJ. In all practicality, compliance is left to the states.

The UN Charter does consider the scenario where a state has failed to comply with the ICJ’s judgment under Article 94(2). It says that the UN Security Council (UNSC) may be approached by the other party in such a case. The UNSC, if it deems fit, may look into possible measures that can be taken to ensure that the ICJ judgment is given effect to.

So, in the event that the ICJ does grant provisional measures sought by Ukraine and Russia fails to comply, then Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Ukraine has the option of approaching the UNSC over it.

Keeping in mind that Russia has a permanent seat at the UNSC which brings with it veto power, Russia has the upper hand. Moreover, the fact that Russia launched its aggression against Ukraine at a time the UNSC was in session to consider the urgent issue of then simmering tensions between Russia and Ukraine is indicative of the respect Russia has for the processes of international law.

The absence of means to enforce international law on states, largely and primarily due to the principles of sovereignty, is one of the reasons why international law is touted as weak. The maintenance of peace and following principles of international law is a voluntary move undertaken by member states.

Strategic alliances and international relations have a huge role to play in cases such as the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis where the imposition of sanctions as a method to economically isolate the aggressor state may see more effect on the ground than rulings passed by international courts.