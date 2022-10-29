Excise Policy Scam: Court seeks CBI's response on businessman Abhishek Boinpally's bail plea

A Delhi court on Saturday sought the CBI's response on the bail application moved by Hyderabad-based businessman Abhishek Boinpally in connection with a case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

The agency had arrested Boinpally earlier this month on the allegation of lobbying in Delhi's Excise Policy.

Special Judge MK Nagpal issued notice to the CBI and directed the agency to file its response by November 4, when the court will further hear the matter.

The CBI had earlier told the court that Abhishek has been arrested in the ongoing investigation after it was revealed through the statements of witnesses and the perusal of Bank accounts that he was part of repeated meetings at Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad with other accused persons and other liquor traders in connection with the formulation of liquor policy.

He was part of the conspiracy in pursuance of which he transferred money through hawala channels to co-accused Vijay Nair through the other co-accused Dinesh Arora prior to the implementation of the policy during the period November 2021 to July 2022, the CBI alleged.

The money transferred by the co-accused Sameer Mahendru of M/s Indospirits has also finally landed in the account of Abhishek Boinpally and he has not been able to satisfactorily explain regarding the receipt of said money, it said.