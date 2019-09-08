Eminent lawyer Ram Jethmalani passes away: Here's a look at some of his prominent cases

Eminent Supreme Court lawyer and former union minister Ram Jethmalani passed away on September 8.

Jethmalani had served as a union minister for law and urban development in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Cabinet. He was also the chairman of the Bar Council of India. He had announced his retirement in September 2017.

He had fought several high-profile cases and had represented controversial clients.

Here are some of the key cases that Jethmalani fought over the course of his long career:

Nanavati case

By his own admission, Jethmalani came into the spotlight when he appeared for the prosecution in the famous KM Nanavati vs the State of Maharashtra case in 1959. Nanavati, an Indian Navy Commander, was tried for the murder of his wife's lover, Prem Ahuja.

According to reports, while Jethmalani did not have direct involvement in the case, he assisted public prosecutor CM Trivedi, and later YV Chandrachud, the public pleader in High Court.

Indira Gandhi assassination case

Jethmalani served as a senior counsel for Satwant Singh and Kehar Singh, who had been convicted for assassinating former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

An India Today issue from 1988, when the apex court stayed the execution of the two convicts, suggests that it was Jethmalani's strategy that had managed to save Satwant and Kehar. They were subsequently hanged till death in January 1989.

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case

Another prominent -- and controversial -- case that Jethmalani took up was defending former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi's assassination convict, V Sriharan.

Jethmalani had courted controversy in 2015 when he said that the bomb attack that killed Gandhi was not a crime against India.

Harshad Mehta case

Among the battery of senior lawyers that Harshad Mehta -- the stockbroker who was reportedly the kingpin of the 1992 stock market scandal -- hired was Jethmalani.

Jethmalani defended Mehta and Ketan Parekh in the 70-odd criminal cases lodged against the Mehta family, according to a report by The Economic Times.

2G spectrum case

Jethmalani represented Kanimozhi, a senior Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader, a Member of Parliament (MP) and the daughter of former Tamil Nadu chief minister M Karunanidhi in the 2G spectrum case.

Jethmalani had then said that Kanimozhi was being targeted because she is Karunanidhi's daughter.

Hawala scam case

Jethmalani appeared for senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader LK Advani in the Hawala scam case, in which politicians allegedly made payments in black money through hawala brokers.

Jethmalani had later said that Advani had won the Hawala case because of him.

Jethmalani's passing was condoled across the political spectrum as for the eminent lawyer did not look at political ideologies while taking up cases.

While he defended BJP leaders like Advani and Amit Shah, he also fought for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a defamation case filed by former union minister Arun Jaitley. Similarly, while he defended Kanimozhi, he also fought for J Jayalalitha in the disproportionate assets case.