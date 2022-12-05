 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Drawing parallels at the intersection – CCI and anti-profiteering

Krithika Jaganathan & Lavanya Lakshmi G
Dec 05, 2022 / 02:16 PM IST

A comprehensive formula for identifying and calculating non-passing of ‘benefits of ITC’ or ‘reduced rates of tax’ is a must, our columnists argue.

Recently, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) issued a notification empowering the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to examine whether the input tax credit (ITC) availed under the goods and services tax (GST) by a registered person or the reduction in the rate of tax have actually been factored into the price of the goods or services or both supplied through price reduction. The change is effective from December 1, 2022.

Genesis: Well-meaning protectionism
‘Price-control’ mechanisms are protectionist measures adopted to make for a smooth transition during changing tax regimes. ‘Anti-profiteering’ was envisaged to pre-emptively check inflationary trends while also ensuring that the benefits of GST trickle down to the lowest echelons in the consumption chain.

The Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Act, 2017, mandated that benefits of reduced rates of tax or increased ITC be passed down the supply chain [Section 171(1)] and the National Anti-profiteering Authority (NAA) was constituted as custodian to ensure that this was done [Section 171(2)]. The non-transmission of these benefits was termed as profiteering and elaborate systems were framed for a standing committee and screening committee to examine instances of alleged profiteering and transmit the details to the Directorate General of Anti-Profiteering (DGAP) for conducting investigations and report the findings to the NAA. The NAA could order the profiteer to reduce prices or to recompense the recipient to the extent of benefit not passed on [Rules 123 to 133].

Custodianship of taxation ethics
Initially designed as a transient measure [Rule 137], the NAA’s mandate was periodically extended. The CCI has now taken on the mantle of custodian of business ethics to examine if profiteering has transpired. Some clarity is required on the modalities of this handover. Will members having technical expertise in GST matters be taken on board the CCI, akin to the requirement contemplated in the scheme for NAA? What is the fate of the numerous challenges pending before the Delhi High Court on the legal validity of Section 171 of the CGST Act, 2017? Will there finally be a methodology and procedure to determine if the benefit of ITC has been passed on to the recipient? Where would one appeal against profiteering orders issued by the CCI? A more philosophical question may be posed as to the need for such a handover and if it is unique to the anti-profiteering model.

While answers will surface in due course, one cannot overemphasise the underlying ethos of the challenges pending before the Delhi High Court—that a procedure or methodology must be framed to assess how an instance will be determined as profiteering. Such principles must guide the CCI in its endeavour.