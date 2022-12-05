Drawing parallels at the intersection – CCI and anti-profiteering

Recently, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) issued a notification empowering the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to examine whether the input tax credit (ITC) availed under the goods and services tax (GST) by a registered person or the reduction in the rate of tax have actually been factored into the price of the goods or services or both supplied through price reduction. The change is effective from December 1, 2022.

Genesis: Well-meaning protectionism

‘Price-control’ mechanisms are protectionist measures adopted to make for a smooth transition during changing tax regimes. ‘Anti-profiteering’ was envisaged to pre-emptively check inflationary trends while also ensuring that the benefits of GST trickle down to the lowest echelons in the consumption chain.

The Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Act, 2017, mandated that benefits of reduced rates of tax or increased ITC be passed down the supply chain [Section 171(1)] and the National Anti-profiteering Authority (NAA) was constituted as custodian to ensure that this was done [Section 171(2)]. The non-transmission of these benefits was termed as profiteering and elaborate systems were framed for a standing committee and screening committee to examine instances of alleged profiteering and transmit the details to the Directorate General of Anti-Profiteering (DGAP) for conducting investigations and report the findings to the NAA. The NAA could order the profiteer to reduce prices or to recompense the recipient to the extent of benefit not passed on [Rules 123 to 133].

Custodianship of taxation ethics

Initially designed as a transient measure [Rule 137], the NAA’s mandate was periodically extended. The CCI has now taken on the mantle of custodian of business ethics to examine if profiteering has transpired. Some clarity is required on the modalities of this handover. Will members having technical expertise in GST matters be taken on board the CCI, akin to the requirement contemplated in the scheme for NAA? What is the fate of the numerous challenges pending before the Delhi High Court on the legal validity of Section 171 of the CGST Act, 2017? Will there finally be a methodology and procedure to determine if the benefit of ITC has been passed on to the recipient? Where would one appeal against profiteering orders issued by the CCI? A more philosophical question may be posed as to the need for such a handover and if it is unique to the anti-profiteering model.

While answers will surface in due course, one cannot overemphasise the underlying ethos of the challenges pending before the Delhi High Court—that a procedure or methodology must be framed to assess how an instance will be determined as profiteering. Such principles must guide the CCI in its endeavour.

The global setup

Though sudden, the rationale is not new. Competition law authorities have been dealing with anti-profiteering in Australia, more specifically, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACC). The commission was scheduled to act against any business that increases prices unreasonably in relation to new tax system changes. The ACCC had issued pricing guidelines when GST was brought into force in Australia, stating that no price may increase more than 10 percent due to the introduction of the new tax regime and that retailers must ensure that no customers are misled during the transition period. The government also introduced an ACCC Price Exploitation Hotline to alert the ACCC about any unjustified price increases or to seek information about the same. A key difference worth highlighting is that the ACCC was given the power to administer pricing guidelines prior to the introduction of GST for a three years (1999-2002), whereas the anti-profiteering mandate in India was renewed periodically. A glitch?

Not quite long ago, the Delhi High Court, in Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited and Another vs. Competition Commission of India and Anr., held that Section 22(3) of the Competition Act (except the proviso thereto) was unconstitutional and void. The court held that CCI does not perform purely adjudicatory functions so as to be characterised as a tribunal solely discharging judicial powers of the state; it is, rather, a body that is in parts administrative, expert (having regard to its advisory and advocacy roles) and quasi-judicial, when it proceeds to issue final orders, directions and/or penalties. One must also note that Rule 134, now omitted, echoed the spirit of the Section 22(3) of the Competition Act by empowering members to cast votes in the event of a tie. Though Section 22(3) of the Competition Act was held as void for purporting to treat an expert body akin to a committee (by permitting them to vote), no hiatus was provided to the operation of this provision under competition law. Not only is the section still in force, its application is being expanded to profiteering under GST by virtue of this cross-ventilation of laws. The Madras High Court in Revenue Bar Association vs. Union of India struck down Section 109(3) and Section 109(3) of the CGST Act which state that the GST Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT) shall comprise of one judicial member, one technical member (Centre) and one technical member (state). Following this, the formation of GSTAT has been kept in abeyance. However, in the present instance, a very specific provision, which was common to both acts, has been held null and void by the court in terms of the Competition Act. Delegation—law and life

The test to determine whether the delegation of authority is done properly underlies the doctrine of delegatus non-potest delegare, or the principle that no delegated powers can be further delegated. The Supreme Court in the case of Union of India vs. P.K. Roy held that the maxim delegatus non-potest delegare deals with the extent to which a statutory authority may permit another to exercise a discretion entrusted by the statute to itself. In this instance, CBIC, through a notification re-delegated the powers of adjudicating anti-profiteering cases to CCI. In this instance, the delegation as such may not be in question. However, the larger question will be on the lines of an age-old problem—pendency in litigation. Tribunals constituted under one act carry a large pendency of cases in the legislations under which they are primarily constituted. Adding another legislation to their roster just means more pendency, more time for disposals. Anti-profiteering was introduced as a temporary provision. Therefore, it seems not advisable that litigations under a time-bound enactment outlive the enactment itself. Hence, though the delegation may not be questioned, is it a pragmatic solution? Concluding thoughts

It is the eleventh hour and there is a pressing need to specify the modalities with which the changes will be effected. A comprehensive formula for identifying and calculating non-passing of ‘benefits of ITC’ or ‘reduced rates of tax’ is a must, lest it result in greater ambiguity and, thus, more litigation. It is important to incentivise businesses to price their supplies properly to steer clear of profiteering. As always, implementing the proposal with utmost efficacy must be the guiding light. Krithika Jaganathan is a Joint Partner and Lavanya Lakshmi G. a Senior Associate at Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan. The views expressed are their own.

Krithika Jaganathan Lavanya Lakshmi G

