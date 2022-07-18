English
    Don't take precipitative action against Mohammed Zubair till July 20, SC tells UP Police

    The Supreme Court will hear Zubair's plea in detail on July 20.

    Shruti Mahajan
    July 18, 2022 / 04:14 PM IST
    Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair. (File image: Twitter/@zoo_bear)

    The Supreme Court on July 18 protected Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair from any precipitative action in relation to any of the five FIRs filed against him in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly hurting religious sentiments with his tweets.

    The protection granted by the apex court is interim in nature as the court fixed the date for hearing Zubair's case in detail on July 20.

    Zubair had sought an urgent hearing of his writ petition for quashing of the six FIRs filed against him pertaining to tweets. As an interim relief, Zubair sought interim relief from the court in all the cases till the top court adjudicates on the matter.

    "These are broad sweeping FIRs", Zubair's counsel told the court adding further that there was a multiplicity of proceedings against the fact-checker. Advocate Vrinda Grover, representing Zubair, also told the court that there was a threat to Zubair's life.

    The criminal justice system was being weaponised against the petitioner, the counsel said and highlighted that there was a call on Twitter for filing FIRs against Zubair for allegedly offending religious sentiments. "This call was responded to and the complainant was rewarded", Grover pointed out. As for those Twitter users threatening Zubair, The Uttar Pradesh police has not taken any action, Grover added further.

    (This is a developing story. Please check again for updates)
