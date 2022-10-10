DMRC given time until October 31 to make Reliance Infra arbitral award payment

After the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) failed to make payment to Reliance Infrastructure towards arbitral award, the Delhi High Court granted the former time till October 31 to formulate a repayment plan.

DMRC was directed to make the payment of Rs 4,500 crore to Reliance Infrastructure's subsidiary Delhi Airport Metro Express Pvt Ltd (DAMEPL). The deadline for the payment of the arbitral award is October 4.

The arbitration award passed in favour of DAMEPL was affirmed by the Supreme Court making the award final.

Subsequently, a petition for the execution of this award came up before the Delhi High Court. DMRC failed to make the payment despite the high court's orders setting the deadline.

In September this year, the high court granted time of four weeks to DMRC to pay the amount and this time period lapsed on October 4.

DMRC has informed the high court that it has sought a rescue package from the government for facilitating this payment. Adverse orders against this rail corporation may affect the functioning and playing of the metro service's daily journeys, it said.

The court has now granted DMRC time till October 31 to evolve a payment plan to discharge its idea towards the arbitration award.

Initially, in an order passed in March this year, the high court had directed DMRC to pay the sum awarded in favour of DAMEPL in two equal instalments. The first instalment was due on April 30 and the second on May 31.

After this deadline lapsed without payment from DMRC, Reliance Infrastructure's subsidiary knocked on the court's door again seeking enforcement of the order. DMRC was then given time till August 5 to make full payment.

On DMRC's failure to comply with this order, the high court was approached once again and in September, the court granted another four weeks to DMRC. Today's order is the fourth time an extension has been granted by the high court to DMRC.

The arbitration award relates to an agreement between DMRC and DAMEPL that was entered into in 2008. DAMEPL was to run the airport metro line as per the contract. Owing to the disputes, the contract was terminated leading to DAMEPL invoking arbitration.