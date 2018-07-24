App
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2018 09:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi Police bans drones, para-gliders ahead of Independence Day

Other sub-conventional ariel platforms such as para-motors, hang-gliders, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons among others will also be prohibited during the 22-day ban

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Delhi Police Tuesday imposed a 22-day long blanket ban on the use of para-gliders and drones in the capital ahead of the forthcoming Independence Day celebrations citing " possible threat to the safety of general public and dignitaries from criminals and anti-social elements".

The notification furnished by Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik read, "Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) and Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) have been banned completely in the city with effect from July 25, 2018, till August 15, 2018.''

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) or drones, as they are commonly known, are unmanned remote-controlled aircraft.

Other sub-conventional ariel platforms such as para-motors, para-gliders, hang-gliders, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons among others will also be prohibited during the 22-day ban.

''It has been reported that certain criminal, anti-social elements or terrorists, inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations by the use of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang-gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircrafts, remotely piloted aircrafts, hot air balloons, small size powered aircrafts, quadcopters or even by para-jumping from aircraft and others," read the notification issued by Delhi Police on Tuesday.

People who are caught flouting the ban will be punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.
First Published on Jul 24, 2018 09:38 pm

