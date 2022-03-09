English
    Delhi court protects SpiceJet’s Ajay Singh from arrest, asks him to join investigation

    The sessions court has now protected Singh from arrest and at the same time, asked Singh to join the police investigation on March 11 at the concerned police station in Delhi, the source said.

    Shruti Mahajan
    March 09, 2022 / 06:53 PM IST
    File image of Ajay Singh, Chairman & Managing Director of SpiceJet

    A Delhi court granted protection from arrest to SpiceJet promoter Ajay Singh in a case of cheating, a source close to the development said.

    Singh had approached Delhi’s Saket Court seeking anticipatory bail after non-bailable warrants were issued against him for not joining the investigation.

    The sessions court has now protected Singh from arrest and at the same time, asked Singh to join the police investigation on March 11 at the concerned police station in Delhi, the source said.

    The case is expected to be heard next on March 28.

    Two non-bailable warrants were issued against Singh for failing to appear before the police for investigation in a case in which Singh is the prime accused. Singh, who is facing charges of cheating, failed to join the investigation for nearly four months.

    The case dates back to 2021 when a Delhi-based businessman, Sanjiv Nanda, complained against Singh for allegedly defrauding him. Singh and Nanda allegedly entered into a share purchase agreement for the transfer of fully paid-up shares of SpiceJet towards Nanda. The transfer of shares, however, was not given effect leading to Nanda approaching the police to file a complaint.

    The court directed for First Information Reports (FIR) to be registered against Singh under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the investigation in the case is underway.

    Singh claims to not have been available for investigation in the case on account of covid-related quarantine protocol.
    Tags: #Ajay Singh #Delhi #SpiceJet
    first published: Mar 9, 2022 06:53 pm
