MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsLegal

Delhi court convicts Ansal brothers for tampering evidence in Uphaar fire tragedy case

Chief metropolitan magistrate Pankaj Sharma had reserved the order on October 7 after the conclusion of final arguments in the matter. The case relates to tampering with the evidence of the fire tragedy in which 59 lives were lost in 1997. The court is likely to hear arguments on quantum of sentence on October 11.

Moneycontrol News
October 08, 2021 / 05:09 PM IST
Representative image (Source: ShutterStock)

Representative image (Source: ShutterStock)

A Delhi court on October 8 convicted real estate barons Sushil Ansal and Gopal Ansal along with their two employees among others, in the case related to tampering with the crucial evidence in the 1997 Uphaar fire tragedy case.

A former court staff, Dinesh Chand Sharma, was also convicted in the case, as per media reports.

Chief metropolitan magistrate Pankaj Sharma had reserved the order on October 7 after the conclusion of final arguments in the matter. The case relates to tampering with the evidence of the fire tragedy in which 59 lives were lost.

The court is likely to hear arguments on quantum of sentence on October 11.

The Ansals were convicted and sentenced to two years in jail by the Supreme Court. The apex court had in August 2015 allowed the real estate barons Sushil Ansal and Gopal Ansal to walk free and asked them to pay a fine of Rs 30 crore each, which shall be used for setting up second trauma Centre at Dwarka in the national capital.

Close

Related stories

The Ansal brothers along with Sharma, and other individuals -PP Batra, Har Swaroop Panwar, Anoop Singh, and Dharamvir Malhotra - were booked in the present case. Panwar and Malhotra died during the course of the trial.

The Delhi Police, in its chargesheet filed against Uphaar fire tragedy convict Sushil Ansal, said he misled the government authority, saying he has not been convicted in any criminal proceedings while getting his passport renewed.

The association of victims of the tragedy filed had a writ petition before the Delhi High Court. In the course of  hearing, it emerged that Ansal had procured a passport in the years 2000, 2004, 2013 and suppressed facts while applying for it.

(With agency inputs)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Ansal brothers #Current Affairs #Delhi court #India #supreme court hearing #Uphaar tragedy
first published: Oct 8, 2021 05:08 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.