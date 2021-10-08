Delhi court convicts Ansal brothers for tampering evidence in Uphaar fire tragedy case

Representative image (Source: ShutterStock)

A Delhi court on October 8 convicted real estate barons Sushil Ansal and Gopal Ansal along with their two employees among others, in the case related to tampering with the crucial evidence in the 1997 Uphaar fire tragedy case.

A former court staff, Dinesh Chand Sharma, was also convicted in the case, as per media reports.

Chief metropolitan magistrate Pankaj Sharma had reserved the order on October 7 after the conclusion of final arguments in the matter. The case relates to tampering with the evidence of the fire tragedy in which 59 lives were lost.

The court is likely to hear arguments on quantum of sentence on October 11.

The Ansals were convicted and sentenced to two years in jail by the Supreme Court. The apex court had in August 2015 allowed the real estate barons Sushil Ansal and Gopal Ansal to walk free and asked them to pay a fine of Rs 30 crore each, which shall be used for setting up second trauma Centre at Dwarka in the national capital.

The Ansal brothers along with Sharma, and other individuals -PP Batra, Har Swaroop Panwar, Anoop Singh, and Dharamvir Malhotra - were booked in the present case. Panwar and Malhotra died during the course of the trial.

The Delhi Police, in its chargesheet filed against Uphaar fire tragedy convict Sushil Ansal, said he misled the government authority, saying he has not been convicted in any criminal proceedings while getting his passport renewed.

The association of victims of the tragedy filed had a writ petition before the Delhi High Court. In the course of hearing, it emerged that Ansal had procured a passport in the years 2000, 2004, 2013 and suppressed facts while applying for it.

(With agency inputs)