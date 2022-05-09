Decided to re-examine and re-consider sedition law, Centre tells Supreme Court

Representative image.

In a turn of events, the Union government has told the Supreme Court that it has decided to re-examine and reconsider the validity of the sedition law under Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code.

The government filed an affidavit before the apex court requesting it to not proceed with the hearing on the batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of this colonial law as the same is now under reconsideration.

The affidavit comes shortly after the government took a position that the law on sedition was settled by a constitution bench of the Supreme Court in precedents laid down and did not need a fresh look.

In a fresh affidavit now filed, the government has said that as India is set to complete 75 years of Independence and celebrate 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', the nation collectively needs to shed the "colonial baggage" which includes outdated laws.

The government is "fully cognizant of the divergent views" on the issue of sedition and will re-examine this law whilst also considering the concerns raised around civil liberties, and human rights, the affidavit says. The exercise will be done while maintaining the integrity and sovereignty of this nation, it adds.





