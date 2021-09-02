MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:: Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsLegal

Cow should be declared as national animal, says Allahabad High Court

The Allahabad HC also said that the right to life is above the right to kill and the right to eat beef can never be considered a fundamental right.

Moneycontrol News
September 02, 2021 / 04:45 PM IST

The cow should be declared national animal and its protection must be made a fundamental right of Hindus, the Allahabad High Court said on September 1, while rejecting bail on petition of a man booked for cow Slaughtering.

"We know that when a country's culture and its faith gets hurt, the country becomes weak," noted the Court.

Denying bail, the Bench of Justice Shekar Kumar Yadav also noted that the accused had killed the cow, beheaded it and its meat was also kept along with it.

The HC also said that the right to life is above the right to kill and the right to eat beef can never be considered a fundamental right.

"Fundamental Right is not only the prerogative of beef eaters, rather, those who worship the cow and are financially dependent on cows, also have the right to lead a meaningful life,” it further said.

Close

Related stories

As per the Live Law report, the accused Javed was charged with the offence under Section 379 of IPC (Punishment of Theft) and Sections 3, 5, 8 of the Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act.

The HC also noted that it is not only Hindus who have understood the importance of cows, Muslim rulers also considered it as an important part of India's culture during their reign.

For example, Babur, Humayun and Akbar prohibited the sacrifice of cows in their religious festivals, the court said.

The ruler of Mysore, Hyder Ali, made cow slaughter a punishable offence, the HC added.

The court said cow should be declared a national animal as when a country's culture and faith gets hurt, the country becomes weak.

The court said the government should also bring laws against those who are running cow shelters but their aim is only to earn money in the name of the animal’s protection.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Allahabad High Court #Cow #Current Affairs #India #Legal
first published: Sep 2, 2021 04:43 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.