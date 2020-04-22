COVID19 | Will China be held accountable at the ICJ?

Raghav Pandey and Ojaswa Pathak

The death toll from the COVID-19 outbreak has crossed over 170,000 and the world is looking at China for answers, and also for legal accountability for unleashing this pandemic.

International law has been widely remarked wherein States are the subjects as well as the objects of the law. The international law regime has mechanisms to hold derelict States accountable for their internationally wrongful acts. This is ensured through the law of state responsibility. Noted jurists regard State responsibility as a cardinal institution of the international law.

In international law, in order to hold a State responsible for an internationally wrongful act, first it must be a breach of international obligations, and second, that breach must be attributable to the State as per Article 2 of the Draft Articles on Responsibility of States for Internationally Wrongful Acts.

Thus, the primary question is whether China violated international law by its omission to share critical information with the World Health Organization (WHO)?

Article 6 of International Health Regulations by the WHO mandates a duty on countries to provide timely and sufficiently-detailed information about the potential public health emergencies. It appears that Beijing breached this by intentionally withholding critical information both in China and abroad. It also censored private entities to disseminate COVID-19 information.

Furthermore, Article 10 of the International Health Regulations mandates WHO to seek verification from States of unofficial reports of pathogenic microorganisms. States are bound to provide transparent information within 24 hours. China rejected WHO offers of epidemic investigative assistance despite heavy insistence the global community.

It can be inferred that China withheld early reports of medical staff infections, misleading the WHO to believe that human-to-human transmission was not possible. It is interesting to note that the SARS outbreak also originated from China’s wet markets. Public health experts had warned China about the wildlife trade industry, pointing out that similar outbreaks were inevitable.

China’s actions appear to be nothing but an instance of trans-boundary harm, which is an offence under international law.

‘Trans-boundary harm’ is a principle in international law recognised by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Gabčíkovo-Nagymaros case. The ICJ ruled that governments are bound to regulate activities within their jurisdiction that carried the potential to cause damage to neighbouring countries.

The ICJ in the nuclear weapons case endorsed that this principle applies to any threat which endangers and perils “the living space, the quality of life and the very health of human beings…” Thus, China’s liability is inevitable.

Under international law, jurisdiction flows from a treaty. In this case, Article 75 of the WHO Constitution provides that if a question or dispute concerning the interpretation or application of that treaty, which is not settled by the health assembly, shall be referred to the ICJ.

Furthermore, Article 22 of the WHO, which provides for enforcement of the international health regulations is also violated. China is a signatory of the WHO Constitution.

Another option would be the ICJ’s advisory opinions on this issue. It’s not directly enforceable, but is an authoritative assessment of the legal situation. This strategy has been used to assess the legality of Israel’s wall of separation, and the validity of Kosovo’s declaration of independence.

States have to make full reparations for the injury caused by their internationally wrongful acts. The injured States are entitled to a reparation. In case of non-compliance, injured States can take lawful countermeasures.

The global community has legal recourses, such as removal of China from leadership positions and memberships, as China now chairs four of 15 UN organisations. One of these can be claiming financial damages. One of Germany’s leading dailies calculated the liability of China towards Germany to be about $160 billion.

Options such as reversing China’s entry into the WTO, suspension of air travel to China for a certain period, broadcast of western media in China, and undermining of China’s famous Internet firewall etc. are also options on the desk. Measures such as seizing Chinese assets abroad, especially in Ethiopia and rest of Africa, can also be used, if immense political will is leveraged across States. These have been used against Russia and Argentina.

It would be indeed an interesting development, if any State actually files a case in the ICJ against China, which will probably be a highlight of this century. It must be noted that international law is always subservient to international politics. China has a very strong economy and all major economies are integrated with it. Hence, any litigation under international law will require a lot of diplomatic manoeuvring. The point is if that happens, international law has enough provisions to make China accountable.