Chinese national along with two others arrested in Bengal for using 'fake' documents

In a crackdown, the Jalpaiguri police in North Bengal have arrested a Chinese national who checked into a hotel in Jalpaiguri by allegedly showing an Aadhaar card. A Nepali citizen in the alleged possession of fake ID cards and a local businessman were also arrested.

As per a report by The Hindustan Times, the police have charged all three of them with forgery and cheating. The case was presented before a local court on Monday who remanded them to police custody for seven days. The report quoted Sunil Kumar Chowdhary, Siliguri Police Commissioner as saying, “Ye Wang, a Chinese national, Ganesh Bhattarai of Nepal and Bipul Agarwal, a local businessman, have been booked under Foreigners Act, forgery and cheating.”

While Bhattarai and Agarwal were produced before the court on Monday, Wang could not be taken since he fell ill. Some unnamed senior police officials said that Wang had produced an Aadhaar card as a proof of identity at the hotel, despite having a valid Chinese passport. At the time of arrest, the police also found some other fake documents. The police are currently investigating the background of the arrested foreign nationals and the purpose of their arrival in Jalpaiguri.

As per a UNI report, the special raid was carried out by a joint team of Indian Army and Central Intelligence officers. The report also claims the name of the Chinese national to be Phu Wang. Both the Chinese and Nepali citizens could not explain how they got hold of an Aadhaar card in their name. A mobile phone, laptop, and some documents were seized from Wang.

Interestingly, Siliguri is the gateway to India from Bhutan, Nepal, and Bangladesh by road. While Wang is admitted to a Siliguri hospital for sickness, the police are currently interrogating the Nepali citizen and Indian businessman.