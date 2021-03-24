English
Chief Justice of India SA Bobde recommends Justice N V Ramana as his successor

Chief Justice S A Bobde is set to retire on April 23.

March 24, 2021 / 11:37 AM IST

Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde on March 24 has sent a letter to the Central government recommending to appoint senior-most Supreme Court Judge Justice NV Ramana as the next CJI, the media reported.

Chief Justice Bobde is set to retire on April 23.

Born on August 27, 1957, Justice NV Ramana is the senior-most judge in the top court after the SA Bobde has a tenure till August 23, 2022.

The government had started the process of appointing of next CJI, asking the incumbent to recommend his successor, sources told PTI on March 20.

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday had also sent a letter to Justice Bobde, seeking his recommendation, the sources said.

As per the Memorandum of Procedure governing the appointment of members of the higher judiciary, "appointment to the office of the Chief Justice of India should be of the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court considered fit to hold the office".

Justice Bobde was sworn in as the 47th Chief Justice of India in November 2019, succeeding Justice (retired) Ranjan Gogoi.
TAGS: #Chief Justice of India #Current Affairs #India #SA Bobde
first published: Mar 24, 2021 11:37 am

