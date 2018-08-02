Centre stresses on filling vacancies in judiciary, SC/STs to get fair representation

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told the Lok Sabha on Wednesday that the Centre is recommending filling up over 5,000 vacancies in the lower judiciary, adding that fair representation be given to SCs, STs, OBCs and minorities in the judiciary.

During the Question Hour in Lok Sabha, Prasad said the Narendra Modi government is laying emphasis on filling over 5,000 vacancies and it desires that judges from weaker sections of the society get adequate experience in lower judiciary so that they can occupy positions in higher judiciary in due course of time.

Prasad also mentioned that based on the report sent by the arrears committee of various courts, it was decided that top priority must be given to disposal of cases that have been pending for more than five years in high courts as well as district courts.

When asked about the transfer of a judge who was hearing cases related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, the Union law minister said this was the decision of the Supreme Court collegium and the government cannot interfere in such matters. However, he ensured that the Modi government will try and expedite all anti-Sikh riots cases so that the victims get justice.

“The Modi government is committed to providing justice to the Sikh community and hence has formed a special investigation team after taking over charge,” Prasad was quoted by the Times of India as saying.