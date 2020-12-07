Central Vista Project: Supreme Court Allows Foundation Stone Laying After Government Assures No Construction, Demolition

File image: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of India (SC) on December 7 allowed the Centre to go ahead with the proposed foundation stone laying ceremony for the Central Vista project after the government assured it that no construction or demolition work would be carried out till the apex court takes a call on the pending petitions on the issue.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta assured a bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar that there would be only foundation stone laying ceremony for the project and no construction would commence as of now.

The revamp project, which was announced in September 2019, envisages a new triangular Parliament building, with a seating capacity for 900 to 1,200 MPs, and the target is to construct it by August 2022 when the country will be celebrating its 75th Independence Day.

The common Central Secretariat is likely to be built by 2024 as part of the project.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone on December 10 for the new Parliament building and the construction is expected to be completed by 2022 at an estimated cost of Rs 971 crore, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had said on December 5.

The top court currently hearing a batch of pleas which have raised questions over several aspects of the project, including the environmental clearance granted to it.

According to a report by Live Law, the top court expressed displeasure at the central government for going ahead "aggressively" with the construction even when the issue of legality of the project was sub-judice.

(With inputs from PTI)