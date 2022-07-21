CCI asks Trailer Owner Associations to cease and desist from anti-competitive practices

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on July 20 issued a cease and desist order against the Trailer Owner Associations (TOA) of Chennai on a complaint filed by the Chennai chapter of National Association of Container Freight Stations (NACFS).

The order has been passed by the anti-trust body over alleged anti-competitive practices indulged in by the members of the TOAs.

The order finds that TOAs were in contravention of Sections 3(3)(a) and 3(3)(b) of the Competition Act, 2002 which prohibit agreements to be entered into by various entities in order to determine prices, rates, or control provision of services, etc.

According to NACFS's complaint, the TOAs had been indulging in anti-competitive activities between the period 2010 and 2018 to influence tariff rates for trailers and also allegedly imposed a restriction on the members of NACFS to ply their own containers.

The CCI examined whether or not the decisions taken by the TOAs were in fact in contravention to the provisions of the Competition Act and concluded that the associations had indeed "transgressed from the contours of the law."

In its order, the CCI finds that the members of the TOAs were unable to rebut the allegations that the decisions to act on the anti-competitive activities were taken during the association meetings. Moreover, neither of the associations denied having participated in the said meetings. As such, the presumption of their collusion in prohibited acts could not be denied, the order said.

The actions of the TOAs fell within the purview of actions that would presumably cause an appreciable adverse effect on competition.

The decisions of the TOAs to determine tariffs is squarely against Section 3(3)(a) and their move to restrict provision of service goes against Section 3(3)(b) of the act.

"The collective action by TOAs has manipulated the market forces and narrowed the scope of competition," the CCI's order notes.

The commission as such directed the various TOAs to cease and desist in relation to its decisions taken to determine tariffs and noted that an order of this nature "would sub-serve the ends of justice in the matter."