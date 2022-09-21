English
    CBI has found no criminality in Niira Radia tapes, Supreme Court told

    Ratan Tata had filed a writ petition in 2010 seeking protection of his privacy in the wake of the Niira Radia tapes controversy.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 21, 2022 / 01:42 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) found no criminality in the Niira Radia tapes case after conducting 14 preliminary enquiries following the Supreme Court ordering a probe, government counsel told SC today.

    Moreover, now guidelines exist to govern actions such as phone-tapping, the Additional Solicitor General added.

    The over decade-old controversy surrounding the Niira Radia tapes came up before the court today when the bench took up hearing of a petition filed in 2010 by Ratan Tata.

    Tata was among the many persons whose conversations had been recorded in the Niira Radia tapes. Seeking protection of his privacy, the industrialist had approached the court in 2010 with a writ petition. The case remained in cold storage for a long time and came up for hearing today.

    At the outset, the government counsel told the court that the issue raised by Tata in his petition seeking right to privacy is now covered by the Supreme Court's 2017 judgment declaring right to privacy as a fundamental right. As such, nothing remains in Tata's petition, the Additional Solicitor General said.

    However, Tata's plea was accompanied by a separate public interest litigation (PIL) plea that sought for the tapes to be made public in the larger public interest. Advocate Prashant Bhushan arguing for this petition urged for the PIL to be heard and considered.

    The court has deferred the hearing on the case till October.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Niira Radia #Ratan Tata #SC #Supreme Court
    first published: Sep 21, 2022 01:42 pm
