Business Insight | Emami threatens legal action against HUL decision to rename Fair & Lovely for men

Emami has threatened its competitor Hindustan Unilever (HUL) with legal action for rebranding its men's skin care range as 'Glow and Handsome'.

Close In 2018 as well, Emami reportedly secured a court order restraining HUL from airing its television advertisement on men's Fair and Lovely fairness cream. It claimed that the commercial had disparaging visuals and references to its Fair and Handsome cream.

