Last Updated : Jul 03, 2020 04:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Business Insight | Emami threatens legal action against HUL decision to rename Fair & Lovely for men

In this edition of Business Insight, find out why Emami is seeking legal recourse against HUL.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Emami has threatened its competitor Hindustan Unilever (HUL) with legal action for rebranding its men's skin care range as 'Glow and Handsome'.


Close

In 2018 as well, Emami reportedly secured a court order restraining HUL from airing its television advertisement on men's Fair and Lovely fairness cream. It claimed that the commercial had disparaging visuals and references to its Fair and Handsome cream.

First Published on Jul 3, 2020 04:25 pm

