Bombay HC's vacation bench holds 12-hour marathon hearing of 80 cases sans lunch break

Bombay High Court

A vacation bench of the Bombay High Court on May 19 held a marathon hearing for over 12 hours to hear cases listed before it. A bench of Justices SJ Kathawalla and SP Tavade assembled at 10.45 in the morning and rose at 11.15 at night. The bend did not take any break for lunch.

The judges heard 80 cases listed before it, including pleas filed by the accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case seeking interim bail and medical aid, and a petition filed by the Maharashtra government against certain portions of the CBI FIR against former minister Anil Deshmukh.

The court also heard a few public interest litigations on matters related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In between hearings, the judges took short breaks for snacks and tea/coffee.

This is not the first time Justice Kathawalla has sat after court hours. He is known for working beyond the regular work hours.

As per a Live Law report, as a single bench, Kathawalla has heard matters past midnight on certain days.

In May 2018, Justice Kathawalla had held an overnight session till 3.30 am to clear the cases listed before him.