Bizarre! Bombay High Court rules groping without skin contact not sexual assault

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court, on January 19, set aside conviction and commuted punishment of a man who was found guilty under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POSCO Act) for groping a 12-year-old girl four years ago.

The bench observed in its ruling that it could not be deemed as an offence under the POSCO Act because there was no skin-to-skin contact with sexual intent. The man had allegedly pressed a breast of the minor, news reports suggest.

“Admittedly, it is not the case of the prosecution that the appellant removed her top and pressed her breast. As such, there is no direct physical contact, i.e. skin to skin with sexual intent without penetration,” the court observed.

“In view of the above discussion, this court holds that the appellant is acquitted under Section 8 of the POSCO Act and convicted under minor offence u/s 354 of IPC (Indian Penal Code) and sentenced him to undergo RI (rigorous imprisonment) for one year and to pay fine of Rs 500, in default of fine to suffer RI for one month. The sentence for the offence punishable under Section 342 of the IPC i.e. six months and fine of Rs 500, in default to suffer RI for one month, is maintained,” the bench further noted.

The person was earlier sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for three years and was fined Rs 500 under the POSCO Act. In default of which, he was to spend one more month in jail. The person was convicted by the extra joint additional sessions judge in Nagpur on February 5, 2020 for the offence.

The complaint was lodged by the mother of the minor at the Gittikhadan police station in Nagpur on December 14, 2016. The complaint suggested that the 12-year-old daughter had gone out of the house to get a guava. But, on the way, the man stopped her and told her that he would give her a guava and took her to his house. In his house, the appellant pressed a breast of the minor and also attempted to remove her salwar. The man ran away after the minor shouted for help.

The mother said she was informed by a neighbour that the person had taken her daughter to his house. While the man denied having seen her daughter, the mother reportedly found the girl after searching his house.