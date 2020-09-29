Big Story | Tax department may seek AG's opinion on course ahead in Vodafone tax case

With Vodafone's latest win at the Permanent Court of Arbitration at The Hague, the Income Tax (I-T) department may seek the Attorney General’s (AG) opinion on what should be the next course of action.

Government officials have said that they will consider all options at hand before decide on the next step in the matter pertaining to Vodafone’s arbitration award.

Will the I-T department appeal against the ruling in Singapore? Let’s find out in this edition of Big Story.