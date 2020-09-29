172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|legal-trends|big-story-tax-department-may-seek-ags-opinion-on-course-ahead-in-vodafone-tax-case-5900511.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Uncover the potential of active and passive investing on 6th October at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsLegal
Last Updated : Sep 29, 2020 06:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Big Story | Tax department may seek AG's opinion on course ahead in Vodafone tax case

Government officials have said that they will consider all options at hand before decide on the next step in the matter pertaining to Vodafone’s arbitration award.

Moneycontrol News

With Vodafone's latest win at the Permanent Court of Arbitration at The Hague, the Income Tax (I-T) department may seek the Attorney General’s (AG) opinion on what should be the next course of action.

Government officials have said that they will consider all options at hand before decide on the next step in the matter pertaining to Vodafone’s arbitration award.

Will the I-T department appeal against the ruling in Singapore? Let’s find out in this edition of Big Story.

Close
Watch the video for more. 
First Published on Sep 29, 2020 06:12 pm

tags #arbitration case #India #video #Vodafone-Idea

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.