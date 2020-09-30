Babri Masjid Verdict LIVE Updates : CBI judge SK Yadav to start reading out the verdict at 10 am

LIVE Updates : A special CBI court in Lucknow will today deliver its verdict in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case involving 32 accused, including BJP veterans LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti, Kalyan Singh and Vinay Katiyar, almost 28 years after the 16th-century mosque in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya town was razed by a mob sparking communal riots. The date of the verdict was fixed on the direction of the Supreme Court that had asked for the judgment to be delivered by September 30. CBI judge Surendra Kumar Yadav will start reading out the verdict in the court room at 10 am. Most of the top accused in the case are unlikely to be present in the court room. Accused, including Advani, Joshi, Bharti and Singh are likely to attend the proceedings through video conference due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Babri Masjid was demolished on December 6, 1992 by “kar sevaks” who claimed it was built on the site of ancient Ram Temple. Last year, Supreme Court of India settled the land dispute over the site allowing construction of Ram Temple. The top court also directed that an alternative site be allotted near the temple for construction of a mosque. The ground-breaking function for the temple was held on August 5 in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Catch the LIVE updates here :