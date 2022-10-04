Anil Deshmukh granted bail by Bombay High Court in money laundering case

The Bombay High Court on October 4 granted bail to former Maharashtra home minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Anil Deshmukh in a money laundering case.

The bail was granted to Deshmukh on a surety amount of Rs 1 lakh, reports said, citing the order issued by Justice N J Jamadar.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had directed the high court to hear and decide the Deshmukh's plea expeditiously as it was pending for six months. His lawyers Vikram Chaudhari and Aniket Nikam argued that considering his age (72), health and the fact that he had no criminal antecedents he should be granted bail.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate (ED), opposed the application arguing that Deshmukh did not suffer from any ailments that cannot be treated at jail hospital.

Arrested by the ED in November 2021, Deshmukh is now in judicial custody.

The ED booked him after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a corruption case against him following allegations made by former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh.The ED claimed that Deshmukh misused his official position and collected Rs 4.7 crore from various bars and restaurants in Mumbai.

The ill-gotten money was channelled to Nagpur-based Shri Sai Shikshan Sansthan, an educational trust controlled by his family, it alleged.

