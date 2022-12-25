 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsLegal

Amid tussle with Centre on Collegium, SC gets 3 CJIs, delivers key verdicts in 2022

PTI
Dec 25, 2022 / 03:18 PM IST

The apex court, in its 72-year-long history, saw three Chief Justices of India (CJI) in a year for the second time after 2002.

(Representative image)

Amid the feud with the government on the Collegium system, the Supreme Court saw three CJIs in 2022 while it delivered key verdicts upholding the SIT’s clean chit to then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in the 2002 riots, the contentious money laundering law and 10 per cent EWS quota in admissions and government jobs.

The no-holds-barred attack on the judiciary by the Centre led by Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on issues ranging from the Collegium system, listing of bail and frivolous PILs to long court vacations elicited sharp response from the top court which not only came down heavily over the delay in clearing names for judgeship to the top couurt but also asserted that if it does not act in the case of violation of personal liberty then “what for” is it existing.

The apex court, in its 72-year-long history, saw three Chief Justices of India (CJI) in a year for the second time after 2002. N V Ramana, who became the 48th CJI in April 2021, retired in August 2022, followed by U U Lalit. Incumbent D Y Chandrachud assumed charge on November 9 as the 50th Chief Justice of India.

The appointment of Justice Chandrachud created a record when he stepped into the shoes of his redoubtable father Y V Chandrachud 44 years after he had become the CJI. Justice Y V Chandrachud held the position from February 22, 1978 to July 11, 1985, the longest by a CJI.

The three CJIs put together recommended eight names for judgeship in 2022 for the Supreme Court. Three of those recommended made the cut while five names are yet to be cleared by the government.

In a bid to bring transparency in its functioning, the apex court took revolutionary steps by starting live-streaming of the proceedings of Constitution benches, devised a new mechanism for listing cases, launched an online RTI portal and an upgraded version of it mobile app besides operationalising ‘Advocate Appearance Portal’ for marking presence in cases from the new year.