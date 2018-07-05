Actress assault case; Kerala government opposes actor's plea for CBI probe

Thiruvananthapuram | The last year’s table topper dropped to the third position in ASICS 2017. The city registered a massive drop in capex per capita in the assessment year for the fifth instalment of the survey.

The Kerala government today opposed in the high court a plea by Malayalam actor Dileep, an accused in a case of abduction and sexual assault of an actress last year, seeking a CBI probe into the matter. In its affidavit, the government said the actor had filed various petitions with the intention of protracting the trial in the case.

The government noted that Dileep was arrested in connection with the case on July 10 last year and released on bail on October 3.

"Since then he has filed various petitions with the intention of protracting the trial. The petitioner has not pointed out any justifiable reasons for an investigation by a different agency," the government said in the affidavit.

It pointed out that a similar probe by the actor was rejected by the government on January 29 after it considered the relevant aspects.

Rejecting the charges by the actor that police acted with 'ill-motivated intentions', the government submitted that the actor was attempting to sway the court by alleging that the investigation was predetermined.

The government submitted that the actor was arraigned as accused only after a detailed probe against all eight, including him, named in the case, which found he had a role in the alleged crime.

If the investigating agency had any predetermined or ill motivated intention, as alleged, the petitioner would have been arrayed as accused in the first instance itself, it said.

In his petition, the actor had alleged that the Special Investigation Team of Kerala police had carried out a 'sham, unfair, biased, motivated and partisan probe' into the case.

He alleged that the SIT accepted as the 'gospel truth', false charges and fabricated lies provided by the accused persons arrested in connection with executing the crime.

The actor had submitted that the truth can be brought out in the case through an investigation by an independent agency, which is not controlled by the state police.

Dileep had earlier written to the state government, demanding a fresh police probe into the matter, alleging that the SIT investigation was not fair and that he was framed.

He was arrested on July 10, 2017 and let out on bail on October 3 after 85 days in custody.

The Kerala High Court had granted him bail with stringent conditions.

Seven persons, including key accused 'Pulsar' Suni, were arrested in connection with the actress abduction case.

The actress, who has worked in Tamil and Telugu films, was abducted and allegedly molested inside her car for two hours by the accused, who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2016 and later escaped in a busy area in Kochi city.