App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsLegal
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

3 men, who illegally built and sold flats, booked under Gangsters Act

Last July, nine people were killed in the twin-building collapse in Shahberi village.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

The administration on January 2 slapped the stringent Uttar Pradesh Gangsters Act on three men who allegedly built illegal multistorey apartment blocks and sold flats to gullible buyers in a Greater Noida village, where nine people were killed when two buildings collapsed last year. Those booked are Dev Sharma and Ravindra Nagar, both Gautam Buddh Nagar residents, and Prashant Sharma of Ghaziabad, the administration said.

Based on a report by Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Pal Sharma, District Magistrate Brajesh Narain Singh pressed charges under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act against the three people, an official statement said.

Last July, nine people were killed in the twin-building collapse in Shahberi village. During a probe, it was found that the buildings were built without permission from local authorities and by flouting several mandatory construction norms and guidelines.

"The three had constructed multistorey buildings on agricultural land in Shahberi village without any approval from the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority and without getting buildings maps approved by it," it said.

related news

"They have also sold hundreds of flats to gullible buyers by telling them that the land was residential and its map was cleared by the local authorities," it added.

"These land mafias have flouted several parameters of building construction, "the administration said.

"Since the incident, the Greater Noida authority carried out multiple demolition drives to remove illegal structures, because of which an atmosphere of safety concern got created among the people. This situation of terror and fear among the people has impacted public order and, therefore, these people (the trio) should not be allowed to roam free in public interest. Hence, the Gangsters Act is being invoked against them," the administration said.

Over 600 people, which includes murder accused, robbers, liquor, drug and land mafias, have been booked under the Act in the district since April 2017. The Act provides special provisions for the prevention of and, for coping with, gangsters and anti-social activities and for related matters.

"Similar action will be taken in future against the mafia and criminals under the Gangsters Act and the Goonda Act, besides considering their expulsion from the district," the administration added.
First Published on Jan 3, 2019 03:09 pm

tags #India #Legal #Real Estate #Uttar Pradesh

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.