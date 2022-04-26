'Leave Twitter' trends after Elon Musk buys social media site for $44 billion

The impact of Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover has been a concern for many users of the micro-blogging site ever since the tech billionaire revealed that he wanted to buy it.

Musk, a self-proclaimed absolutist for free speech had said that central to his vision for Twitter is for it to be an “inclusive arena for free speech”. But, the micro-blogging site has rarely been limited to a place for rational, nuanced speech.

The tech billionaire himself has often used the platform to attack his critics, body-shame people, and defy securities laws. In fact, while the negotiations with Twitter was underway on Monday, Elon Musk tweeted that Securities and Exchange Commission officials were “shameless puppets", setting an apparent tone for leadership at the company.

And with the announcement on Monday that the Tesla CEO bought Twitter for $44 billion, #leavetwitter and #leavingtwitter have been trending.

A number of tweets made using these hashtags are also aimed at trolling those talking about leaving Twitter because of Musk.

Elon Musk, has meanwhile, expressed hope that even his "worst critics" continue to use Twitter, "because that is what free speech means".

Eleven days after he made an offer for Twitter, Musk on April 25 struck a deal to buy the microblogging platform for $44 billion.