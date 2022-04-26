'Leave Twitter' trends after Elon Musk buys social media site for $44 billion

While the negotiations with Twitter was underway on Monday, Elon Musk tweeted that Securities and Exchange Commission officials were “shameless puppets", setting an apparent tone for leadership at the company.

The impact of Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover has been a concern for many users of the micro-blogging site ever since the tech billionaire revealed that he wanted to buy it.

Musk, a self-proclaimed absolutist for free speech had said that central to his vision for Twitter is for it to be an “inclusive arena for free speech”. But, the micro-blogging site has rarely been limited to a place for rational, nuanced speech.



The San Francisco office of the SEC were shameless puppets of Wall St shortseller sharks, while doing nothing to protect actual shareholders. That is why I lost all respect for them.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 25, 2022

The tech billionaire himself has often used the platform to attack his critics, body-shame people, and defy securities laws. In fact, while the negotiations with Twitter was underway on Monday, Elon Musk tweeted that Securities and Exchange Commission officials were “shameless puppets", setting an apparent tone for leadership at the company.

And with the announcement on Monday that the Tesla CEO bought Twitter for $44 billion, #leavetwitter and #leavingtwitter have been trending.



What can we expect now? Is trump coming back to spread more of his famous BS? People have already started to #LeaveTwitter https://t.co/37VmYYCfBS — r⊕xαηηε (@oregon_resister) April 25, 2022





A lot of people are thinking of leaving the Bird App#Twitter #leavetwitter pic.twitter.com/VYg1m0siPL

— E.M. Ariis AKA Gino Koltz (@GinoKoltz) April 26, 2022



It may be time to leave Twitter because he will ruin the platform and I don’t want to be a part of what this site will become. #leaveTwitter for good. https://t.co/zx9XBlSxBJ — Sonya Thomas (@Sonya_Thomas670) April 25, 2022





#leavingtwitter = if trump wins I’m moving to Canada. Lol. Also I stole this meme. It’s just the way she goes. pic.twitter.com/wXe3D4f1sO — TROTTA(@RealTrotta) April 25, 2022





The people who say they are #leavingtwitter in India because @elonmusk bought it, are they same people who said they will leave India if @narendramodi becomes the PM. Twice. And NEVER did!

— Shefali Vaidya. (@ShefVaidya) April 26, 2022

A number of tweets made using these hashtags are also aimed at trolling those talking about leaving Twitter because of Musk.

Elon Musk, has meanwhile, expressed hope that even his "worst critics" continue to use Twitter, "because that is what free speech means".



I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 25, 2022

Eleven days after he made an offer for Twitter, Musk on April 25 struck a deal to buy the microblogging platform for $44 billion.





