Last Updated : Aug 02, 2019 10:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Leaks suggest Xiaomi could still be working on Poco F2

Images of the Poco F2 have surfaced on the internet, hinting a significant upgrade in the display department.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Remember the Poco F2 that was rumoured to launch sometime during this year? Later reports emerged of Xiaomi killing the brand? It turns out, Poco F2 may still be coming. Images of the Poco F2 have surfaced on the internet, hinting a significant upgrade in the display department.

According to a tipster, Xiaomi is working on the next generation Poco smartphone. The tipster has tweeted that the Poco F2 would get an AMOLED display, without revealing the screen size or any images.

This tip comes after a SlashLeaks report that leaked an alleged screen protector of the Poco F2. Based on the image uploaded, it is speculated that the Poco F2 would have a water-drop notch with very thin bezels on the sides. 

There is no other information available as yet. Since the Poco F1 was a performance-based smartphone at a mid-range price, we can expect the Poco F2 to be priced similarly. However, the costs may go up a bit due to the use of an AMOLED display. 

The company has not confirmed the existence of the Poco F2, but Xiaomi India CEO Manu Kumar Jain did comment that the company is working on something. Jain refused to give any more details in the interview. It would be interesting to see when does Xiaomi launch the Poco F2.

First Published on Aug 2, 2019 10:31 am

tags #smartphones #Technology #Xiaomi

