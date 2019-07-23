Leaked specs suggest Nokia 6.2 could launch in India as rebranded Nokia X71

Nokia is rumoured to launch the Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 smartphones next month in India. Before the official launch, specifications of the Nokia 6.2 have leaked online. The leaks suggest that Nokia 6.2 could resemble the Nokia X71 launched earlier this year in China.

If we go by the IT Home report, the Nokia 6.2 will feature a hole-punch display for the front camera. The smartphone would feature a 6-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 1080 * 2340 resolution.

Under the hood, the Nokia 6.2 could get powered by a reasonably old Snapdragon 660 SoC, paired with 4GB and 6GB RAM. Both the variants could include 64GB internal memory as standard. It could also have a battery capacity of 3,300 mAh with Qualcomm QuickCharge support.

The Nokia X71 has similar specifications but comes with a 128GB storage variant and a slightly larger 3,500 mAh battery.

Optics at the back could include a triple camera setup with a 48MP primary camera. The other two sensors could feature an 8MP120 degrees ultra-wide sensor and a 5MP depth sensor. For selfies, the Nokia 6.2 could get a 16MP f/2.0 lens, like the Nokia X71.

The fingerprint scanner is situated below the vertically aligned rear camera unit.

Nokia 6.2 would be a part of the Android One program and run on Android Pie out of the box. It would get assured software and security updates for two years and three years, respectively.

The smartphone could be priced below Rs 15,000 for the 4GB variant. Currently, there is no confirmed launch date of the Nokia 6.2. It is rumoured the HMD Global would also launch the Nokia 7.2 alongside.