Leadership advice from Steve Jobs in 2 sentences

Apart from being known as the co-founder of Apple, Steve Jobs was also known as brash and difficult to work with, but he did inspire millions to follow his vision in creating amazing products.

His ideas on leadership revolved around building a company around a compelling vision, hiring the smartest people, and supporting the team to achieve their goals.

Hence, these two pieces of advice by Steve Jobs remain a favourite among those needing advice on leadership:



) "You cannot mandate productivity."

) "You must provide the tools to let people become their best."

More than two decades ago, Steve Jobs knew something that most executives are beginning to see only now -- that only by investing in their employees can they invest to in their own futures.

“We went through that stage in Apple where we went out and we thought, ‘Oh, we’re going to be a big company. Let’s hire professional management,'” Jobs said in a YouTube video. “We went out and hired a bunch of professional management. It didn’t work at all. Most of them were bozos.”

The problem, Jobs explained, wasn’t that they didn’t know how to manage. They did. But that didn’t make them great leaders, he explains, because they “didn’t know how to do anything.”

Jobs said these managers had nothing to teach the exceptional engineers working for them. The best managers, he said, are “the great individual contributors” who don’t actually want to be managers but step up because they don’t see anyone else who can do the job better.

The Apple co-founder added that the job of a leader in that culture isn’t to manage at all, but to guide everyone toward the same goal. “What they need is a common vision,” Jobs said, “and that’s what leadership is.”

