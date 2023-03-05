Laid off techie finds inspiration in Goa. Offers to work for 3 months pro bono

Mass layoffs across tech companies have hit employees hard, but for Amit Bhatia, what followed the layoff was an eye-opener, thanks to a documentary he watched in Goa. Now, he is offering his services for free to global companies. There is, however, one condition -- the company has to donate to a charity of their choice.

Bhatia had worked as CX analyst with tech company Forrester for seven years before being laid off in February. But, after going through a roller coaster of emotions, the Pune resident found inspiration in Goa.

"After 7 years as a CX analyst at Forrester, I found myself impacted by the layoffs last month. Not fun. After riding through that roller coaster (5 stages, anyone?), I’ve made my peace. Even better, I’m inspired," he wrote on LinkedIn. CX stands for customer experience and a CX analyst gathers and interprets data on customer satisfaction for a business.

"Rather, I found inspiration. In the least likely of places – a documentary. In Goa last week, passing through the very contemporary Museum of Goa (MOG – Konkani for 'love'), I watched a brief on the founder Subodh Kerkar. And in there he mentioned something I will not forget."

Ankita Sengupta