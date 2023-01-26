These earphones will be sold for just Rs 26 on Republic Day

The Lava Probuds 21 earphones will be available at a heavily discounted price of just Rs 26 as part of a Republic Day offer today. These true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones were launched in India last year at a price of Rs 2,199. On 12 pm today (January 26), the Lava Probuds 21 will go on sale for Rs 26, Lava Mobiles announced.

Those who wish to avail the offer can buy the Lava Probuds 21 TWS earphones from the Lava e-store or through Amazon. This is a limited-time deal valid only till stock lasts. To avail the offer, customers can use the coupon code “PROBUDS26” on the Lava e-store.

The Lava Probuds 21 have a battery life of 9 hours. Each earbud packs a 55 mAh battery and the product is shipped with a charging case, which comes with a micro-USB port and packs a 500 mAh cell. The TWS have a total battery life of up to 45 hours with the charging case.

Other features include instant pairing, music controls, single tap to wake the voice assistant, sound isolation and more.

The Lava Probud 21 earphones are available in five colours – White, Ocean Blue, Glacier Blue, Black and Sunset Red.