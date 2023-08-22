Latest updates on Chandrayaan 3 from ISRO: moon pics, videos and landing schedule

Chandrayaan 3: Images of Lunar far side area captured by the Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera. (Image: @isro/Twitter)

Chandrayaan-3, ISRO's lunar mission, is poised to achieve a historic milestone on August 23, 2023, at approximately 6:04 pm as the Vikram Lander, carrying the Pragyaan rover, attempts a soft landing near the moon's south pole. All eyes will be on the dramatic final twenty minutes of the spacecraft's journey as it lands.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) took to Twitter on Monday, saying, "Welcome, buddy!" as the Ch-2 orbiter formally greeted the Ch-3 LM. A significant development followed: a two-way communication link was established between the orbiter and the lander, enhancing the connectivity and control of the mission.



Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

The mission is on schedule.

Systems are undergoing regular checks.

The Mission Operations Complex (MOX) is buzzed with energy & excitement! The live telecast of the landing operations at MOX/ISTRAC begins at 17:20 Hrs. IST…

Notably, MOX (Mission Operations Complex) has forged new routes to communicate with the lunar module. The live telecast of the landing event would kick off at 5:20 pm.

Images unveiled by ISRO offer a stunning glimpse into the lunar far side, captured by the Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera (LHDAC). This technology, developed by ISRO, is instrumental in identifying safe landing zones—void of boulders and trenches—during the descent process.

ISRO also shared visuals of the lunar surface in a latest clip.



.... and

The moon as captured by the

Lander Imager Camera 4

on August 20, 2023.

Propelled by the Mark-3 launch vehicle, the spacecraft embarked on its celestial journey with majestic liftoff on July 14. Several elliptical orbits around Earth accelerated Chandrayaan-3's velocity.

August 1 marked a crucial juncture, as Chandrayaan-3 was nudged towards the moon, initiating its extensive 3.84 lakh km voyage. On August 5, the spacecraft transitioned into the moon's gravitational embrace, securing its place in lunar orbit.



Chandrayaan-3 Mission: Here are the images of

Lunar far side area

captured by the

This camera that assists in locating a safe landing area -- without boulders or deep trenches -- during the descent is developed by ISRO…

As anticipation mounts, the Vikram lander stands poised to begin its descent from an altitude of 25 km. India is primed to make history as the fourth nation to achieve a soft landing on an extraterrestrial body if the mission is successful.