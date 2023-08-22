Latest updates on Chandrayaan 3 from ISRO: moon pics, videos and landing schedule

Chandrayaan-3, ISRO's lunar mission, is poised to achieve a historic milestone on August 23, 2023, at approximately 6:04 pm as the Vikram Lander, carrying the Pragyaan rover, attempts a soft landing near the moon's south pole. All eyes will be on the dramatic final twenty minutes of the spacecraft's journey as it lands.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) took to Twitter on Monday, saying, "Welcome, buddy!" as the Ch-2 orbiter formally greeted the Ch-3 LM. A significant development followed: a two-way communication link was established between the orbiter and the lander, enhancing the connectivity and control of the mission.
Chandrayaan-3 Mission:
The mission is on schedule.
Systems are undergoing regular checks.
Smooth sailing is continuing.
The Mission Operations Complex (MOX) is buzzed with energy & excitement!
The live telecast of the landing operations at MOX/ISTRAC begins at 17:20 Hrs. IST… pic.twitter.com/Ucfg9HAvrY
— ISRO (@isro) August 22, 2023
Images unveiled by ISRO offer a stunning glimpse into the lunar far side, captured by the Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera (LHDAC). This technology, developed by ISRO, is instrumental in identifying safe landing zones—void of boulders and trenches—during the descent process.
ISRO also shared visuals of the lunar surface in a latest clip.
.... and
The moon as captured by the
Lander Imager Camera 4
on August 20, 2023.#Chandrayaan_3 #Ch3 pic.twitter.com/yPejjLdOSS
— ISRO (@isro) August 22, 2023
August 1 marked a crucial juncture, as Chandrayaan-3 was nudged towards the moon, initiating its extensive 3.84 lakh km voyage. On August 5, the spacecraft transitioned into the moon's gravitational embrace, securing its place in lunar orbit.
Chandrayaan-3 Mission:
Here are the images of
Lunar far side area
captured by the
Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera (LHDAC).
This camera that assists in locating a safe landing area -- without boulders or deep trenches -- during the descent is developed by ISRO… pic.twitter.com/rwWhrNFhHB
— ISRO (@isro) August 21, 2023
Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!