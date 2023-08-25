Jerome Powell Speech LIVE Updates: Fed chair to deliver keynote speech at Jackson Hole shortly; US yields rise

August 25, 2023 / 05:54 PM IST

Road travel to IGI Airport will be affected from September 8 to 10 in view of the G20 summit, Delhi Police said in an advisory on Friday and suggested people to use the metro's Airport Line for smooth and hustle-free movement.

However, those who still want to travel to airport from different parts of the city and NCR areas by their own vehicles, special arrangements have been made for them, police said.

According to the advisory, from 12 am on September 8 to 11.59 pm on September 10, road travel to the Indira Gandhi International Airport would be affected.