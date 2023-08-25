Jerome Powell Speech LIVE Updates: Fed chair to deliver keynote speech at Jackson Hole shortly; US yields rise

In addition to a speech from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, ECB President Christine Lagarde will speak at the symposium Friday, her first major remarks since officials raised interest rates on July 27 but left future decisions dependent on fresh data
Powell's address today may have a hawkish tone, though no one is sure what he will say. The current macroeconomic developments, which demonstrate that the US employment market is still tight and inflation is still well above its target of 2%, are expected to be taken into consideration by the Fed.
Treasury yields edged higher as the market awaits a highly anticipated speech by Fed chair Powell at its Jackson Hole, Wyoming, symposium that’s likely to retain a hawkish outlook on interest rates.
Powell is scheduled to speak at 10:05 a.m. EDT (7:35 PM IST) at a conference that will address how the world economy is changing following the COVID-19 pandemic, the global breakout of inflation and other events.
In advance of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's address at a summit of global central banks, which may provide information on the future for interest rates, gold prices modestly declined on Friday. Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,913.90 per ounce on the international markets, while US gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,942.
US stocks opened higher on Friday ahead of a keenly awaited speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole summit that could indicate the central bank’s interest rate move at its next meeting in September.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 117.64 points, or 0.34%, at the open to 34,217.06. The S&P 500 opened higher by 13.07 points, or 0.30%, at 4,389.38, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 50.40 points, or 0.37%, to 13,514.37 at the opening bell.
- Over a year has passed since the US Fed launched one of its most vigorous fights against inflation.
- Since March 2022, the US Fed has been hiking interest rates in an effort to reduce inflation to its 2% goal level.
-On July 26, the Fed increased rates for the eleventh time since March 2022, bringing them to the highest level in 22 years, a range between 5.25 percent and 5.5 percent.
All planned Rover movements have been verified. The Rover has successfully traversed a distance of about 8 meters. Rover payloads LIBS and APXS are turned ON. All payloads on the propulsion module, lander module, and rover are performing nominally," posts ISRO.
4 new districts to be created in Assam to improve administrative efficiency: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma after 100th cabinet meeting
Road travel to IGI Airport will be affected from September 8 to 10 in view of the G20 summit, Delhi Police said in an advisory on Friday and suggested people to use the metro's Airport Line for smooth and hustle-free movement.
However, those who still want to travel to airport from different parts of the city and NCR areas by their own vehicles, special arrangements have been made for them, police said.
According to the advisory, from 12 am on September 8 to 11.59 pm on September 10, road travel to the Indira Gandhi International Airport would be affected.
In a major escalation of the tussle between Punjab governor and the chief minister Bhagwant Mann, Banwarilal Purohit on Friday warned the CM that he could recommend President’s rule in the state and also initiate criminal proceedings his letters are not answered.
In his latest communication to Mann, Governor Purohit indicated he was upset over not getting any reply from him on his previous, and warned him that he could send a report to the President on “failure of constitutional mechanism.” Purohit advised Mann to act before he takes this “final decision” under Article 356 of the Constitution, and section 124 of the Indian Penal Code. (PTI)
In a major boost to indigenisation, the Defence Ministry today signed a contract with Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL), Visakhapatnam for the acquisition of five Fleet Support Ships (FSS) for the Indian Navy at an overall cost of approximately Rs 19,000 crores