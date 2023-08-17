Pilot dies in bathroom of plane. What happened next

A LATAM Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing in Panam after its pilot died onboard (Image credit: @LATAMAirlines/Facebook)

A pilot died after collapsing in the bathroom of a flight from Miami to Chile on Monday, August 14. Ivan Andaur, 56, was flying flight LA505 with 271 passengers aboard when he suffered a cardiac arrest, according to a report in The Sun.

Andaur’s death forced his two co-pilots to make an emergency landing at Tocumen International Airport in Panama City.

Reports suggest that the 56-year-old pilot began to feel unwell three hours into the LATAM Airlines flight. He was operating a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

A nurse, identified only as Isadora, said she tried to revive the pilot after he collapsed. She was joined by another nurse and two doctors, but all efforts to resuscitate him went in vain.

“Unfortunately, we did not have the necessary or sufficient supplies to perform a good resuscitation,” Isadora said. “LATAM needs to improve the issue of protocol in case of health and medical emergencies like this where lives can be saved but the resources are needed.”

LATAM Airlines confirmed the incident in a statement accessed by The Independent. “LATAM Airlines Group reports that flight LA505 yesterday, which was on the Miami-Santiago route, had to land at the Tocumen International Airport in Panama due to a medical emergency for one of the three members of the command crew. When the plane landed, emergency services provided life-saving help, but the pilot sadly passed away,” the airline said.

“We are deeply moved by what has happened, and we extend our sincere condolences to the family of our employee. We are deeply grateful for his 25-year career and his valuable contribution, which was always distinguished by his dedication, professionalism, and dedication. During the flight, all the necessary safety protocols were carried out to safeguard the life of the affected pilot.”

The flight left Panama and continued to its original destination, Chile, on Tuesday.