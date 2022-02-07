Lata Mangeshkar's nephew collects her ashes after cremation in Mumbai. See pics

Lata Mangeshkar's nephew Adinath Mangeshkar carries the urn containing her ashes after the cremation. (Image credit: ANI)

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who died at 92, was cremated with full state honours in Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Sunday evening.



Maharashtra: Legendary singer #LataMangeshkar's nephew, Adinath Mangeshkar collects her ashes from Shivaji Park in Mumbai, where she was cremated with full state honours yesterday. pic.twitter.com/yKtkMlmhUi

— ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2022

Her nephew Adinath Mangeshkar collected the ashes on Monday afternoon, reported news agency ANI.

"We handed over the asthi kalash (urn) to Adinath, son of Lata's brother and music composer Hridaynath Mangeshkar," assistant municipal commissioner Kiran Dighavkar told news agency PTI. There is no word from the family so far on where will the ashes be immersed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among those who paid their last respects to the music icon at Shivaji Park on Sunday evening. Others included actor Shah Rukh Khan, former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, and music director and singer Shankar Mahadevan.



#WATCH | State honour being given to veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar at Mumbai's Shivaji Park (Source: DD news) pic.twitter.com/9fMvwyT9W6 — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2022

Read more: Lata Mangeshkar passes away Highlights: Mortal Remains of singer Lata Mangeshkar consigned to flames with full state honours at Mumbai's at Shivaji Park

The Maharashtra Government has announced Monday as a public holiday. And the Central Government has declared two days of state mourning as a mark of respect for the late singer.

Read more: When Lata Mangeshkar sang ‘Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon’ and moved Jawaharlal Nehru to tears

The 92-year-old singer died due to multiple organ failure, her sister Usha Mangeshkar and doctors treating her said. The veteran singer had tested positive for coronavirus infection with mild symptoms and was admitted on January 8 to Breach Candy Hospital's intensive care unit (ICU).

(With inputs from agencies)