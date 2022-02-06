Lata Mangeshkar said this about Meena Kumari, Sivaji Ganesan and Yash Chopra

Lata Mangeshkar records a song in a studio while late actor Meena Kumari looks on. (Image credit: @mangeshkarlata/Twitter)

During her seven decade-long career, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar had worked with artistes across the country spanning generations. While she gave life to Yash Chopra's films, veteran actor Meena Kumari danced to her tunes while South India's mega star Sivaji Ganesan called her his sister.

The music icon, who died at 92 in a Mumbai hospital, used to share stories of the bygone era with photos of the yesteryear artistes that she had worked with.

In August last year, Lata Mangeshkar tweeted a photo of Meena Kumari and her. In it, Mangeshkar was seen singing while Kumari looked at her affectionately.

"She and I were very close," wrote the legendary singer. "She would often visit the recording studio and I would also visit her home. Her husband used to call me 'beti'."

Namaskar. Aaj bahut mashhoor aur meri pasandida abhinetri Meena Kumari ki jayanti hai.Unke aur mere bahut acche sambandh the. Wo kai baar mere recording mein aati thi, main unke ghar jaaya karti thi. Unke pati mujhe beti kehete the.Unki yaad ko main vinamra abhivadan karti hun.

— Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) August 1, 2021

Mangeshkar had even named Kumari as one of her favourite actors. “It is tough to name one… I liked all (actors). But Meena Kumari and Nargis were my favourites," she had once said.

Mangeshkar used to regard Sivaji Ganesan as her brother and would affectionately call him 'Anna'. The Tamil mega star who ruled over South India, shared such a close relationship with her that he would send her clothes every year on Diwali.

"I feel blessed that he took me as his younger sister and I have embraced his family as my own," Mangeshkar had tweeted on Ganesan's birth anniversary.



The legend #LataMangeshkar ji

Family. In loss for words

pic.twitter.com/lW7EZYaY9S

— Vikram Prabhu (@iamVikramPrabhu) February 6, 2022

On Sunday, Ganesan's grandson Vikram Prabhu while paying his tribute to the Queen of Melody, called her "family".

Lata Mangeshkar also considered filmmakers Yash Chopra as her brother. Chopra was extremely fond of her and almost all his films featured numbers sung by Mangeshkar. The filmmaker died on October 21, 2012 of dengue fever.

While paying her tributes on Chopra's birth anniversary in 2021, Mangeshkar had tweeted, "Today is my rakhi brother Yash Chopra's birth anniversary. He always wanted all his films to have my songs and would always request me to refuse him. I used to adore him."



Namaskar. Aaj mere raakhi bhai Yash Chopra ji ki jayanti hai.Unki har film mein wo chahte the merehi gaane ho, hamesha mujhe kehte the ki tum na mat karna.Mujhe unko sneh tha.Aaj unki bahut yaad aarahi hai. Main unko koti koti pranam karti hun.

In fact, Mangeshkar's last full album was for his 2004 film Veer Zaara. It was also the his last film whose release Chopra could witness. His next film Jab Tak Hain Jaan was released in 2012 a month after his death in October.