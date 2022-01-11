‘Get well soon, nightingale’: Wishes pour in for Lata Mangeshkar, in hospital after testing positive for Covid

Lata Mangeshkar has been admitted to the Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai after testing positive for the coronavirus, her family confirmed on Tuesday. Politicians and film industry members took to social media to wish her a fast recovery.

The 92-year-old singer was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Breach Candy hospital in south Mumbai two days ago, her niece Rachna said.

Even though Mangeshkar has mild COVID-19 symptoms, doctors, considering her age, had advised her family to get her admitted to the ICU, the singer’s niece said.



Wishing The Nightingale of India - Lata Mangeshkar Mam, a speedy recovery. Please pray for her everyone.

— Jaan Kumar Sanu (@jaankumarsanu) January 11, 2022

Singer Kumar Sanu urged his social media followers to pray for Mangeshkar. “Wishing The Nightingale of India - Lata Mangeshkar Mam, a speedy recovery,” he added.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar tweeted: "Wishing Lata Mangeshkar didi a speedy recovery.”



Get well soon Lata Mangeshkar ji. Whole country is praying for your good health.@mangeshkarlata #LataMangeshkar pic.twitter.com/1yvyoYcPr7

— Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) January 11, 2022

Rajya Sabha MP and former Union minister Prakash Javadekar said the whole country is praying for Mangeshkar’s good health. “Get well soon Lata Mangeshkar ji,” he tweeted.

The Madhya Pradesh Congress Sevadal tweeted a photo of Mangeshkar with former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. “Sevadal family wishes you a speedy recovery,” they tweeted.



Legendary singer @mangeshkarlata has tested positive for Covid-19. She has been admitted to Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai. Sevadal family wishes you a speedy recovery.#LataMangeshkar pic.twitter.com/2Z1MGjDb9d — Madhya Pradesh Congress Sevadal (@SevadalMP) January 11, 2022





Our nightingale, truly our living Goddess Saraswati, @mangeshkarlata Didi. The entire country and people who worship you world over, pray for your speedy recovery, well being and good health. Get well soon#LataMangeshkar

— KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) January 11, 2022

BJP leader Khushbhu Sundar said: “Our nightingale, truly our living Goddess Saraswati Lata Mangeshkar didi. The entire country and people who worship you world over, pray for your speedy recovery, well-being and good health. Get well soon.”

Author Shobhaa De said people need to hear Mangeshkar’s voice for years to come. "Speedy recovery, Didi," she added.

Mangeshkar, one of India’s best-known artists, has sung songs for more than 1,000 Hindi movies. She has won three National Film awards, a Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award, in 2001 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1989. France also honoured her with its highest civilian award, the Officer of the Legion of Honour, in 2007.

Mangeshkar was the first Indian to perform at London’s Royal Albert Hall in 1974.