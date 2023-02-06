 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Remembering 5 evergreen songs of Lata Mangeshkar on her 1st death anniversary

Moneycontrol News
Feb 06, 2023 / 11:37 AM IST

In her over-seven-decade long career, Lata Mangeshkar sung over 30,000 songs in several Indian languages.

Lata Mangeshkar died a year ago today on February 6.

Lata Mangeshkar, the legendary Indian singer and composer, passed away a year ago on February 6, marking her first death anniversary today. She was widely regarded as one of the greatest voices in the Indian music industry, and was known as the Nightingale of India.

In her over-seven-decade long career, Mangeshkar sung over 30,000 songs in several Indian languages.

On her death anniversary, here’s looking at some of her most evergreen songs:

Pyaar hua ikraar hua: This beautiful and massively popular song is from actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor’s 1955 movie ‘Shree 420’. Lata Mangeshkar sang the duet with another legendary singer Manna Dey.