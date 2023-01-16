Last Nizam of Hyderabad Mukarram Jah dies in Turkey, to be laid to rest in India

Mukarram Jah, the titular Nizam VIII, will be succeeded by his heir Prince Azmet. (Image credit: @IFTEKHARMRF/Twitter)

Mukarram Jah, the titular Nizam VIII, passed away in Istanbul, Turkey. He died on January 14, according to a statement issued by one of his offices on Sunday. He was 89.

"We are deeply saddened to inform that Nawab Mir Barket Ali Khan Walashan Mukarram Jah Bahadur, the eighth Nizam of Hyderabad passed away peacefully in Istanbul, Turkey, late Saturday at 10.30 pm (IST)," the statement said.

Born in 1933, Mukarram Jah had made Turkey his home, but he wanted to be laid to rest in his homeland. Accordingly, his children are scheduled to travel to Hyderabad with the late Nizam's mortal remains on January 17.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed condolences. He conveyed his sympathies to the bereaved family, a CMO release said.

Historian William Dalrymple paid a tribute to the late Nizam of Hyderabad and called his death the end of "an extraordinary and often tragic life". "His children, Prince Azmet Jah and Sahibzadi Shehreya were called away from a lecture I was giving at Hyderabad last night when the news of his illness arrived. Our prayers are with them both," he added.

"He will be succeeded by his heir Prince Azmet who was in Hyderabad last night to celebrate the completion of the 20-year restoration of a building commissioned by his forbear Nizam Ali Khan, Asaf Jah II- the former British Residency of the White Mughal James Achilles Kirkpatrick," Dalrymple added.

In recognition of Mukarram Jah's social services in the fields of education and medicine for the poor as the successor of the Nizam, Rao directed Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari to conduct Jah's last rites with the highest State honours.

On arrival, the body would be taken to the Chowmahalla Palace and after completing the required rituals the burial would take place at the Asaf Jahi family tombs, it further said.

Mukarram Jah was born to Mir Himayat Ali Khan alias Azam Jah Bahadur, the first son of Mir Osman Ali Khan, the seventh Nizam of the Princely State of Hyderabad before it was merged with the Indian Union in 1948.

