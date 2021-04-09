Land Rover Experience Tour of Australia 2015

After the legendary off-roading event the Camel Trophy was discontinued, some years later Land Rover started organizing four-wheel drive expeditions that are held biannually in different parts of the world.

In 2013, I was the only Indian invited to be part of the Berlin to Bombay Silk Road Expedition and I drove the Central Asia leg. This year again I was the only Indian invited to participate and in early November 2015, I drove the last leg from Balgo Hills to Ayers Rock.